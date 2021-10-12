Denmark qualify for 2022 World Cup

Advertising Read more

Copenhagen (AFP)

Denmark locked up their place in next year's World Cup when they overcame stubborn Austrian resistance to win 1-0 in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The victory thanks to Joakim Maehle's second-half goal kept the Danes seven points ahead of Scotland, who eked out a late 1-0 win in the Faroes Islands, with two rounds to go.

Denmark reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 in July, before losing to England in extra-time. Since then they have won all four of their World Cup qualifiers.

Roared on by the home crowd, Denmark attacked from the kick-off.

Austria, weakened by injury and chastened by a 4-0 thrashing when the two teams met in Vienna in March, were content to defend and attempt to strike on the counter attack.

The Danes dominated the first half but Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann acrobatically turned away their best efforts, from Andreas Skov Olsen and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachman frustrated Thomas Delaney and Denmark for much of the match Liselotte Sabroe Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

The home team broke through early in the second half.

Thomas Delaney collected the ball near halfway, accelerated into space and then swerved across the top of the penalty area, drawing four defenders before sliding a pass to wingback Maehle.

The Atalanta player drove the ball past Bachmann at the near post.

The Danes attacked with less urgency after taking the lead, but the Austrians failed to muster a shot on goal over the 90 minutes.

After eight qualifying matches, the Danes still have not conceded a goal and join Germany among the early qualifiers for next year's showpiece.

© 2021 AFP