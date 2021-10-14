Injury-hit South African star Kolbe arrives in Toulon for new start

New club: South African star Cheslin Kolbe will be unveiled as a Toulon player on Friday

Paris (AFP)

Injury-hit South African World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe arrived in Toulon on Thursday to start a new chapter in his French Top 14 career despite a question mark over when he will actually play his first game.

The 27-year-old winger, who has moved on a three-year deal from Toulouse, injured his right knee on international duty at the start of September.

In his absence, three-time European champions Toulon have won just two of six league games and are ninth in the top-flight table.

He will be officially introduced to the fans at the club's home game with Racing 92 at Stade Mayol on Saturday.

"It's a superb welcome that you have given me and my family since we arrived," Kolbe said in a video message released by the club.

Kolbe helped Toulouse to the Top 14 title last season.

