Ten-match win streak in UAE gives Pakistan edge over India, says Babar

Dubai (AFP)

Pakistan have won their last 10 Twenty20 internationals in the United Arab Emirates and captain Babar Azam claims that will give his men the edge over India in their World Cup opener.

The arch-rivals will meet in Dubai on October 24 in what will be the biggest clash of the tournament that starts Sunday in Oman and the UAE.

Pakistan have never won a World Cup match against India, but that does not bother Babar who believes familiarity with the UAE pitches will help them break the jinx.

"Definitely we have played a lot of cricket in the UAE," Babar said in a captain's press conference when asked about his team's dismal 0-5 record against India in T20 World Cup clashes.

"These conditions suit us and we know how to play here. We need to keep things simple in all the departments."

The UAE was Pakistan's home base after the deadly terror attacks on the visiting Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009 forced cricket out of the Asian nation.

Pakistan, who are third in the T20 rankings behind England and India, also have Afghanistan and New Zealand in their group at the World Cup.

Babar acknowledged that captaining the team in the 16-nation tournament was indeed an honour and said his recent form will give him confidence.

"Good performances give you confidence," Babar, who has hit two T20 centuries this year, said.

"I am in form, hence it will benefit me."

Babar, who has over 2,000 T20 runs, tipped Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to stand out as the tournament's best batter and Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali as the premier bowler.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli played down the famous rivalry, describing the match with Pakistan as "just another game"

"I have always approached this game as just another game of cricket. I know there is a lot of hype created around this game more so with ticket sales and the demands for tickets," said Kohli.

"Right now the value of those tickets is ridiculously high. So that's all I know, friends asking me for tickets left, right and centre, I refused.

"Yes, the environment, you can say, is different. From the fans' point of view it is definitely louder. From the players' point of view, we stay as professional as we can."

© 2021 AFP