Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim Indian Wells title

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP)

Cameron Norrie's breakthrough season reached a high point in the California desert on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to become the first Briton to win the ATP Indian Wells title.

Norrie rallied from a set down to earn his career best 47th win of the season and is the first player from Britain to lift the trophy, achieving what former finalists Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski failed to do.

This is Norrie's second title in his sixth ATP final of the season after winning his maiden crown earlier this year in Los Cabos.

The victory will also propel him into the top 20 in the world for the first time in his career, and move him past Daniel Evans to become the new British No. 1.

