Malinga, Rashid, Campher: The T20 four-in-four club

Abu Dhabi (AFP)

Ireland seam bowler Curtis Campher on Monday became only the third man to take four wickets in four balls in a Twenty20 International.

The 22-year-old Campher sent back Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards for a hat-trick and then bowled Roelof van der Merwe in a sensational over in a World Cup match against the Netherlands.

AFP Sport looks at the only other men to have achieved the feat, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka.

Rashid Khan

-- The Afghanistan leg-spinner took four in four against Ireland in the third match of a T20 series at Dehradun in India in February 2019.

Rashid dismissed Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell, Shane Geftake and Simi Singh before he ended the game with figures of 5-27.

Afghanistan won the match by 32 runs.

Lasith Malinga

-- Later in 2019, Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga also joined the four-in-four club in a 37-run win over New Zealand in Pallekele.

Malinga dismissed Colin Munro, for his 100th wicket in T20 internationals, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor.

Malinga finished the game with figures of 5-6.

The Sri Lankan also took four-in-four against South Africa in the 2007 50-over World Cup in Guyana.

© 2021 AFP