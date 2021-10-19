Berrington's 70 helps Scotland to 165-9 against PNG at T20 World Cup

Advertising Read more

Muscat (AFP)

Richie Berrington smashed 70 to guide Scotland to a challenging 165-9 despite a late bowling assault by Papua New Guinea in the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Berrington lifted Scotland from 26-2 as he put on a crucial 92-run third-wicket stand with Matthew Cross, who hit 45, after the team's decision to bat in the first round match in Muscat.

Papua New Guinea took six wickets in the last two overs including Berrington's key scalp and gave away just 15 runs but Scotland posted their highest total in the T20 World Cup, surpassing their previous best of 156 v Afghanistan in 2016.

Berrington hit three sixes including one which was measured at 97 metres -- the longest in the tournament so far -- and six fours in his 49-ball knock.

He raised his sixth T20 half-century with a boundary straight down the ground after he lost wicketkeeper-batsman Cross, playing his 50th T20 international.

Left-arm quick Kabua Morea took four wickets including three in the last over while fellow seam bowler Chad Soper claimed three.

Scotland shocked Bangladesh, who play their second group game against Oman later in the day, on Sunday and a second win would bring them closer to making the Super 12 stage.

