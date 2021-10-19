Sixers star Simmons suspended from NBA season opener

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game amid reports of a bust-up with coach Doc Rivers

Los Angeles (AFP)

Unsettled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was hit with a one-game suspension by the team on Tuesday, ruling him out of the club's season opener against New Orleans.

A Sixers statement said Simmons would miss Wednesday's game against the Pelicans for "conduct detrimental to the team."

US media reports said Simmons was suspended shortly after a bust-up with Sixers coach Doc Rivers, which ended with the Australian point guard being tossed from practice.

It marks the latest twist to the intrigue surrounding Simmons and his future in Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old -- the No.1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft -- informed the club in the summer that he wanted to leave, although he reported back for training last week.

Simmons' future has been the subject of speculation since the team lost a decisive Game 7 to Atlanta in last season's playoffs, with Simmons's offensive output shrivelling in the crucial final quarter.

That led to Sixers coach Rivers publicly questioning whether Simmons could be a championship-winning point guard.

Tensions between Simmons and team-mate Joel Embiid have also emerged, with Embiid accusing the Australian of "disrespecting" his team-mates in remarks last month.

Both Embiid and Rivers however have insisted they would be happy for Simmons to remain at the club.

