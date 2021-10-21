Ex-skipper Matera returns for Pumas November Tests

Pablo Matera made the first of his 77 Argentina appearances in 2013

Paris (AFP)

Flanker Matera was one of six squad members to be banned from the game whch which was lost to the Wallabies on October 2 after they were stranded in New South Wales after crossing the border from Queensland for an unauthorised trip to a health retreat.

Last year, Matera was also briefly suspended after racist tweets he sent in 2011 and 2013 resurfaced, prompting him to say he was "deeply ashamed".

Prop Santiago Medrano is also included but winger Sebastian Cancelliere, scrum-half Felipe Ezcurra, centre Santiago Socino and fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, the remaining members of the group were ommitted.

Toulouse centre Santiago Chocobares and Perpignan back-rower Joaquin Oviedo are absent through injuries for games against France on November 6, Italy a week later and Ireland on November 21.

"The three rivals are very tough: France are an attacking team, physical. Italy are also a very fierce team, just like Ireland," Pumas captain Julian Montoa said.

"I think we have to go game by game, so it is a very demanding window for us, which is great."

Argentina squad:

Backs: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Mateo Carreras, Facundo Cordero, Bautista Delguy; Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Lucas Mensa, Matias Moroni; Santiago Carreras, Nicolas Sanchez; Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Cubelli, Gonzalo Garcia

Forwards:

Rodrigo Bruni, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera; Matias Alemanno, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Eduardo Bello, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Santiago Medrano, Facundo Bosch, Julian Montoya (capt), Ignacio Ruiz, Thomas Gallo, Facundo Gigena, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

