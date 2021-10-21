France unveils €100 fuel inflation subsidy for low-, middle-income earners

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday said a block on household gas prices would be extended until end-2022 and that low- and middle-income earners would receive an "inflation premium" of 100 euros to help mitigate the impact of rising energy prices.

"We believe that this increase in prices is temporary," Castex said in an interview on TF1 television, "but we cannot let it hobble the recovery."

The prime minister said the €100 subsidy would be paid directly to 36 million workers.

