Herro hailed as Heat hammer banged-up Bucks in NBA

Los Angeles (AFP)

Jimmy Butler delivered 21 points and Bam Adebayo had a game high 13 rebounds for the Heat, who used a 26-2 first quarter run to bust the game open and never look back.

"I mean, 137s a lot. Hopefully, we can see that a lot this season," Herro said.

The previous team record for points in a season opener was 128 against Detroit in 1999, and the largest margin of victory was 26 points in 2000 over Orlando.

Six-time all-star Kyle Lowry made his debut for the Heat but was held to just five points on one-of-eight shooting.

The Bucks never led in the contest and went nine straight minutes without a field goal in the first quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Khris Middleton scored just 10 points in the loss.

The banged-up Bucks were missing several key players including Jrue Holiday (right heel), Brook Lopez (back) and Bobby Portis (left hamstring).

"We'll get some of the guys back and every team is going to deal with this at different points," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "It's a long journey and we're just getting started."

The Heat shot 53.1 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent on three-point attempts while the Bucks shot 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Also, Stephen Curry drained two late three pointers en route to a 45-point performance as the Golden State Warriors spoiled the Los Angeles Clippers' season opener with a 115-113 win.

Curry sank a 31-foot three pointer with 1:54 left in the fourth to give the Warriors a one-point lead. He hit another clutch three pointer with 57 seconds left to erase a one-point Clipper lead. He also had 10 rebounds.

"I thought our guys just really stuck with it," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "Steph Curry, he is just Steph Curry. There has never been anybody like him. Those last two threes were ridiculous."

Trae Young drives Atlanta

Elsewhere, Trae Young picked up where he left off last season, scoring 19 points and dishing out 14 assists as the Atlanta Hawks humbled the Dallas Mavericks 113-87 in Atlanta.

Young had 28 double-doubles last season for the Hawks, who are 24-6 on their home court since the end of February.

The victory spoiled the Dallas coaching debut of Jason Kidd, who recently took over from Rick Carlisle.

In 33 minutes of playing time, Young shot six-of-16 from the floor, including two three-pointers.

Luka Doncic also had a double-double to lead the Mavericks, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He shot six-of-17 from the floor.

Reserve Cam Reddish led the Hawks with 20 points as all five Atlanta starters scored in double figures, including John Collins, who tallied 16 points and nine rebounds.

Clint Capela had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

