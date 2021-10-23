Shanks for the memory! Morikawa strikes new first in Japan

Collin Morikawa had the first shank of his career at the Zozo Championship on Saturday

Inzai (Japan) (AFP)

The world number three was playing from the fairway at the par-five sixth hole in his third round at Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo when he suffered a dreaded shank -- every golfer's worst nightmare.

A shank is a horrible miscue where the ball is struck by the hosel -- the base of the shaft -- instead of the club face, and usually results in the ball flying off at right angles to its intended target.

"Well, I did something in my career that I haven't done yet, that was shank a shot," admitted the British Open champion after his round of 67, three-under par.

"I shanked a pitching wedge straight into the trees. So a really good way to start the day after being one-under through five," he smiled.

Morikawa managed to get up and down for par despite the aberration, but said it was symptomatic of an erratic day, which was salvaged by a chip-in for an eagle three at the 18th after a "bad second shot".

"I really had no clue where the ball was going to go, I was kind of just trying to make contact and thankfully the putting was working today," said the 2020 US PGA Championship winner.

"Obviously really nice to finish on a couple lucky breaks with the tee shot left ending up in the fairway, hitting a bad second shot and then chipping it obviously to end the day."

His scrambling left him at four-under par for the tournament, inside the top 10 but six shots adrift of leader Hideki Matsuyama who finished at 10-under par.

"Obviously I'm going to have to go make birdies tomorrow," conceded Morikawa.

"Hideki's obviously not going to make a bunch of bogeys, but we'll see where the day ends.

"We always feel like we're always within striking distance and just got to get off to a good start. On the front nine there's a few birdie holes, especially these first two holes, so we'll see what we can do then."

