Burning cargo ship spews toxic gas off Canada's Pacific coast

In this photo taken by Gerald Graham and received by AFP on October 24, 2021, smoke is seen rising from the side of the container ship Zim Kingston off Canada's Pacific coast

Advertising Read more

Montreal (AFP)

The ship, the Zim Kingston, is anchored off the city of Victoria in British Columbia, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, which marks the maritime border between Canada and the United States, according to the marine tracking site MarineTraffic.

It had been bound for Vancouver when the flames erupted, with the fire reported to the coast guard at around 11 pm local time Saturday, CBC News reported.

"The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas," the Canadian coast guard said in a navigational warning on its website.

Later, a statement on the coast guard's Twitter account said 16 people had been evacuated from the Zim Kingston "after a fire broke out in ten containers."

"The fire remains a dynamic event and an Incident Command Post has been set up to manage the situation. Responders are mobilizing to both fight the fire and recover the containers that broke away from the ship on Friday," the statement early Sunday said.

"Currently there is no safety risk to people on shore, however the situation will continue to be monitored," the tweet said.

On Sunday the Coast Guard said an emergency zone around the ship had been expanded to two nautical miles, up from one mile the day before.

"Due to the nature of chemicals onboard the container ship, applying water directly to the fire is not an option," it said, adding that a tugboat had instead sprayed cold water on the hull.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

The coast guard said the ship is carrying more than 52,000 kilograms (115,000 pounds) of chemicals located in two of the containers that are on fire, according to CBC News.

© 2021 AFP