La Rochelle thrash struggling Toulon in Top 14

La Rochelle (France) (AFP)

Home side La Rochelle, last year's losing finalists, made it three straight wins after their own poor start to the season to move into the top six.

Three-time European champions Toulon occupy the relegation play-off spot after winning just two of their opening eight games.

"The table, you have to look at it. If I look at it, it gives me a headache, but I look at it," admitted under-pressure Toulon coach Patrice Collazo.

"Tonight it's hard, but the results are there, we are 13th."

West was the star for La Rochelle, who also lost the 2020-21 European Champions Cup final to Toulouse.

The New Zealander grabbed the first two of his team's five tries and kicked four conversions and two penalties in a 24-point individual haul.

