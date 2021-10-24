Who said what in sport this weekend

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

"This is just the start, we have confidence to build on it now."

-- Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after the 10-wicket rout of India at the T20 World Cup.

"This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud."

-- Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"We're certainly not a team that presses the panic button, it's the start of the tournament, not the end."

-- India skipper Virat Kohli

"The main thing for me there was trying to stay as calm as I can and for a Greek Australian that's pretty hard."

-- Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis as he guided his team to victory over South Africa with two balls to spare in the T20 World Cup.

"It was unacceptable, we accept that. These sorts of games sometimes, we just need to bin it."

-- West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard after his team were dismissed for just 55 by England in the T20 World Cup to lose by six wickets.

"He is a people's person, nice and normal always. We just love him, it's an illness... but it's a nice illness."

-- A Dutch fan in tribute to motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi in the rider's home village Tavullia, just 10km from the San Marino track where he made his final home appearance on Sunday.

"It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager is uncertain after a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool Oli SCARFF AFP

-- Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer after the 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

"The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn't then it will take a while."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

© 2021 AFP