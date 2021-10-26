Kamara powers Saints offense in win over Seahawks

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (L) is tackled by Tre Brown, 22, and Carlos Dunlap (R) of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field in Seattle

Los Angeles (AFP)

Running back Kamara also had 20 carries and scored a touchdown, while rookie kicker Brian Johnson booted the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter for the Saints.

In rainy, windy conditions, both NFL teams struggled to deliver sustained offensive drives, in front of the crowd of 68,700 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

"It was a good win in a tough place to play on the road," said Saints coach Sean Payton. "The defense played really well. I thought we handled the weather well."

This is the third straight game the Seahawks have had the ball in the closing minutes with a chance to win a game and come up short.

"We are not a good finishing club right now," said Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

The Saints' defense sacked Seattle starting quarterback Geno Smith five times, including back-to-back ones on the Seahawks final drive.

Johnson's 33-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining lifted the Saints to the win.

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston completed 19 of 35 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.

"I am just taking what they give me. We won this game in the trenches," said Winston.

Kamara had eight catches for 109 yards in the first half, including a 13-yard touchdown from Winston inside the final minute of the second quarter that gave the Saints a 10-7 lead at halftime.

The Seahawks were missing star quarterback Russell Wilson with an injured finger on his throwing hand. They are 0-3 at home to start the season for the first time since 1992.

Smith was sacked by Malcolm Jenkins and Demario Davis on consecutive plays, and a fourth-down throw by Smith was almost intercepted. All the Saints had to do from that point on was run out the clock.

Jason Myers kicked a 50-yard field goal for Seattle but also missed a potential game-tying 44-yard attempt, and a 53-yard attempt with 6:49 left in the fourth.

New Orleans improved to 4-2 on the season and will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next.

