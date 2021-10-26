Who's saying what on Quinton de Kock controversy

Who's saying what after South Africa cricketer Quinton de Kock withdrew from his team's match against the West Indies at the T20 World Cup on Tuesday after refusing to follow a directive forcing all players to take a knee:

Advertising Read more

"Cricket South Africa has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to take the knee ahead of Tuesday's game against the West Indies. The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive (to take the knee) for the remaining games of the World Cup."

-- Cricket South Africa statement

"Quinton is an adult. He's a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision. We respect his convictions. I don't know how far it's going to develop. It wouldn't be my decision whether to replace Quinton or to get a substitute."

-- South Africa captain Temba Bavuma

"Surely it's down to the individual to decide whether he or she wants to be involved in any movement. A cricket board should request players to do it but if that individual decides they don't want too it should not stop them playing the game of cricket."

-- Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter

"You guys know our thoughts on this matter. It's something that we feel strongly about as a team and as a people, as well, and we will continue to do it."

-- West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on his team taking the knee

"I think education is the key, and we don't want anyone doing it for us in solitude or to feel sorry for us."

-- Pollard

"I know Quinton de Kock quite well and I have never felt any bad blood or bad vibe from him. I'm not an advocate of forcing anyone to do something that they don't want to do. But I also understand where Cricket South Africa is coming from, this is a watershed moment for the Black Lives Matter movement."

-- West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who hit the winning runs in the T20 World Cup final in 2016 to the BBC.

"Our position as a team is we stand against any form of discrimination. What we'd like to do as a team is a moment of unity which we did at times during our summer. We wanted to reciprocate the opposition, the West Indies like to take a knee so we wanted to reciprocate that in the first game."

-- England's Jos Buttler, who is playing at the World Cup.

© 2021 AFP