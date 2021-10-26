Wolfsburg name Kohfeldt as Van Bommel's replacement

-Ex-Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt was on Tuesday named as head coach of Wolfsburg

Bundesliga club Wolfsburg named former Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt as head coach on Tuesday to replace Mark van Bommel, who was sacked last weekend.

After four years at Werder, Kohfeldt was dismissed in May following relegation from the Bundesliga, but the 39-year-old has now signed a two-year contract with Wolfsburg.

"I didn't have to think twice about accepting this challenge," Kohfeldt said in a Wolfsburg statement.

"It is an exciting task that I am looking forward to."

He replaces Van Bommel who was sacked on Sunday after just five months in charge following four straight league defeats.

Kohfeldt will make his coaching debut for his new club on Saturday at Bayer Leverkusen, who are fourth in the Bundesliga and five points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Under Van Bommel, Wolfsburg had made a great start to the new season by winning their first four games to top the table, only to drop to ninth due to recent results.

They are also joint-bottom of their Champions League group after drawing with Lille and Sevilla before last week's 3-1 defeat at RB Salzburg with the return fixture to come in Wolfsburg next week.

