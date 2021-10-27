Alcaraz gains Murray revenge in Vienna

Tough battle: Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray after Wednesday's match JOE KLAMAR AFP

Vienna (AFP)

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz avenged his Indian Wells defeat to Andy Murray on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Vienna.

Alcaraz, 16 years younger than former world number one and three-time major winner Murray, clinched a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Last month, Murray, now ranked 156 in the world, had stunned his 42nd-ranked opponent in three sets in the second round of the prestigious Masters tournament in the Californian desert.

Alcaraz will face either third-seeded Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini or Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia for a place in the semi-finals.

