New Zealand's Barrett to win 100th cap against Wales

New Zealand fly-half Beauden Barrett is set to win his 100th cap after being named in the All Blacks' starting XV to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Barrett will be playing his eighth Test against Wales in a lauded international career that started in 2012, with the 30-year-old playmaker on the verge of becoming the All Blacks' 11th Test centurion.

"It's a very special time for Beauden and his family and it's also a special time for this team and its legacy," said New Zealand coach Ian Foster after naming his side for the Principality Stadium clash on Thursday.

"He's a big part of this team, he's a key leader, he's captained the All Blacks, he's vice-captain on this tour and he's an influencer on and off the park.

"I can't speak more highly about his contribution as a person to the black jersey," added Foster. "The chance to play his 100th Test at this stadium against Wales is really special."

The All Blacks, who haven't lost to Wales since 1953, go into the first leg of a European tour on the back of a 104-14 thrashing of the United States in Washington last weekend.

New Zealand team (15-1)

Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havill, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalli, Ethan Blackadder; Sam Whitelock (capt), Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, Richie Mo'unga, Sevu Reece

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

