Argentina's ex-president again called to testify in espionage case

A relative (R) of one of the 44 crew-members who died in the sinking of ARA San Juan submarine demonstrates outside the federal court in Dolores, Buenos Aires province, while Argentina's former President Mauricio Macri appears before a judge October 28, 2021.

Argentina's ex-president Mauricio Macri was again subpoenaed Friday as part of a probe ito a wiretapping scandal, after the current president lifted an obstacle to him testifying.

The investigation is looking into allegations that his government spied on relatives of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of a navy submarine in 2017.

Macri appeared in court briefly Thursday to argue he could not testify because he would have to reveal confidential information.

But hours later President Alberto Fernandez signed a decree that lifted those secrecy provisions, allowing his testimony, officials said.

And Friday, Macri once again was summoned to testify again in the case, this time on November 3.

The sub ARA San Juan disappeared in November 2017. When it was found just over a year later, it was at a depth of more than 900 meters (2,950 feet) in the South Atlantic some 400 kilometers off the coast of Argentina.

It had been crushed from an implosion apparently caused by a technical fault. Authorities decided against attempting to refloat it.

Family members of the 44 crew members told investigators they were followed and wiretapped, filmed and intimidated into abandoning any claims related to the incident.

Macri, 62, is accused of ordering the espionage. The judge overseeing the probe has to decide whether to indict him.

If convicted Macri risks between three and 10 years in jail for allegedly violating Argentina's intelligence laws. He led the country from 2015 to 2019.

