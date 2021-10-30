Zverev ends Alcaraz run in Vienna

Alexander Zverev dispatched Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets on Saturday to secure his seat in the final of the ATP tournament in Vienna.

Advertising Read more

The world number four ended Alcaraz's Austrian adventure 6-3, 6-3 ahead of the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz stole the show this week on his way to a first ever ATP 500 semi-final appearance.

He had held his nerve in the final set tiebreak in Friday's quarter-finals to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5).

But he was unable to deal with a dominant Zverev who secured victory with an ace after one hour and eight minutes.

German Zverev is on the hunt for his fifth title of the season.

© 2021 AFP