Delort hits late winner for Nice at Angers

Andy Delort smashed home a last-gasp volley to snatch a 2-1 victory for Nice away to Angers as Christophe Galtier's side moved up to second in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Sofiane Boufal won and converted a penalty to give Angers the lead in the first half, minutes after Delort headed against the post.

The Algeria international equalised for Nice on 57 minutes with a deflected strike that looped over Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni.

Nice completed a second dramatic comeback win in the space of a week as Delort lashed in from the edge of the area in stoppage time.

"It's a nice goal and particularly at that moment, and it gives us extra confidence," Delort told Prime Video.

The ambitious south coast club owned by Ineos, the group chaired by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, trail leaders Paris Saint-Germain by eight points.

"The second goal was magnificent," said Nice coach Christophe Galtier.

"For a coach, it was extraordinary because the match was almost over."

Marseille, coming off successive draws against PSG and then Nice in midweek, went third with a 1-0 win at Clermont in Sunday's late game.

Turkish international Cengiz Under scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute with a left foot drive.

It was Under's fourth Ligue 1 goal this season and fifth in all competitions.

"It was a very important game. There was a significant rotation in the squad and we had little time to recover," said Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli.

"We tried to put the best possible team out there to win tonight. We were strong defensively with seven or eight chances on attack. We're happy to have won tonight."

Monaco continued their inconsistent run with a 2-0 loss away to a Brest team that had not won a game all season.

Bordeaux picked up just their second win this term after coming from two goals down to beat Reims 3-2 thanks to Jimmy Briand's 95th-minute penalty.

Briand, 36, also grabbed the equaliser as he scored in his 17th different French top-flight campaign.

Strasbourg thumped Lorient 4-0 and Montpellier defeated Nantes 2-0, while Rennes' three-match winning run came to an end following a 2-2 draw at Troyes.

