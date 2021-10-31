Saracens recover to beat Harlequins in London derby

Saracens overturned a 10-point half-time deficit to beat London rivals Harlequins 29-22 in the English Premiership on Sunday.

Both capital clubs may have been missing England internationals, with Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith, Joe Marler and Max Malins all in camp ahead of next weekend's Test against Tonga at Twickenham, but they still produced an enthralling contest.

Premiership champions Harlequins were 19-9 up at the interval at the Twickenham Stoop but Saracens fought back to leave the match all square at 22-22 with three minutes left.

Jackson Wray then completed Saracens' comeback with a try in the right corner after a fine run by Alex Lewington split the Quins' defence.

It was a very different story in the first half with Hugh Tizard, Cadan Murley and Tyrone Green all scoring tries for Quins.

But Dominic Morris' try helped keep Saracens in touch and they stayed in the game through the goal-kicking of Alex Lozowski, who was on target with five penalties.

Victory saw Saracens go second in the table, two points clear of Harlequins, although unbeaten leaders Leicester are eight points ahead of the chasing pack having won all of their seven league games so far this season.

