Three talking points from the Premier League

Manchester United beat Tottenham to ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this weekend while Chelsea took advantage of slip-ups from their title rivals to open up a three-point gap at the top of the Premier League.

United hammered Tottenham 3-0 as Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo became the new man in the managerial spotlight, enduring boos and calls for his sacking.

Chelsea beat Newcastle by the same scoreline at St James's Park while 10-man Manchester City slipped to a surprise 2-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace and Liverpool squandered a 2-0 lead at home to Brighton to draw 2-2.

AFP Sport picks out three talking points from the action in the English top-flight.

Misfiring Kane heaps pressure on Nuno

Harry Kane looks a shadow of the player who won a third Premier League Golden Boot trophy last season -- and it could cost his manager Nuno dear.

The England captain, denied a move to champions Manchester City in the transfer window, was anonymous in Tottenham's limp defeat by Manchester United on Saturday, with his team failing to muster a single shot on target.

Kane, 28, was apparently singled out for criticism from the stands and former United midfielder Roy Keane believes he has not recovered from being denied his summer move.

"You do have to have sympathy with the manager when you think when he's come in here you're thinking 'I'm going to be working with a world-class striker in Harry Kane' but that saga is just dragging on," he said. "Kane hasn't recovered from it and the team haven't."

Ramsdale: Arsenal's lucky charm

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has yet to taste defeat in an Arsenal shirt after missing the club's torrid start to the Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta's team were bottom of the table after three games but are now unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions and on the fringes of the top four.

Ramsdale impressed in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat of in-form Leicester on Saturday, keeping the Foxes at bay with a string of saves including a stunning stop from a James Maddison free-kick.

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal spent an initial £24 million ($33 million) on the Sheffield United player in August but he has impressed since replacing Bernd Leno.

"When you want to win games consecutively, you need big individual performances," said Arteta.

"You can win in different ways but it's for sure that your goalkeeper has to stand out... In big moments today, I think he was superb."

Chelsea's wing-back wonders

Chelsea have conceded the joint-fewest goals in Europe's top five leagues this season -- just three, which is the same total as Serie A leaders Napoli.

Thomas Tuchel's men were the only winners among the leading pack this weekend as closest rivals Liverpool and Manchester City both dropped points.

Chelsea have only played 10 games but are on track to beat the all-time record for fewest goals conceded in a Premier League season -- the mark of 15 set by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2004/05.

The team's defenders are also making their mark at the other end of the pitch.

Reece James -- who scored twice in the 3-0 win at Newcastle -- and fellow wing-back Ben Chilwell have now scored seven league goals between them this season.

