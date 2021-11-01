Broncos ace Miller joining Rams in blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Rams signed defensive star Von Miller from the Denver Broncos on Monday in exchange for two 2022 draft picks.

In a blockbuster deal that underscores the Rams' determination to be Super Bowl contenders, Miller will head to California to join an already formidable defense featuring three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald.

The deal was announced on the NFL's website.

Miller will also team with Leonard Floyd, the in-form linebacker who leads the Rams with 6.5 sacks this season, and Jalen Ramsey, another defensive pillar regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Miller, 32, has spent 10 seasons with the Broncos since being chosen with the second overall pick of the draft in 2011.

An eight-time Pro-Bowler, he was a key figure in the Broncos' championship-winning season in 2015, where he was named MVP in Denver's Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers. This season Miller has recorded 4.5 sacks in seven starts.

The Rams are neck and neck with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West, with both teams on 7-1.

The Broncos, who receive a second round and third round draft pick from the Rams in exchange for Miller, are 4-4 in the AFC West this season. They have not made the playoffs since their Super Bowl victory in 2015-2016.

