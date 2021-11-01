Saints not looking to recruit after Winston blow

New Orelans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will miss the rest of the season after suffering torn knee ligaments

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said the team is not looking to bolster its quarterback pool after confirming starter Jameis Winston had suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday.

Winston limped off during the Saints' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with what scans revealed were torn knee ligaments.

The injury is a major blow to the Saints, who reignited their challenge in the NFC South with Sunday's upset of the 6-2 Buccaneers.

Backup Trevor Siemian took over in Winston's absence, and guided the Saints to a surprise 36-27 win over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Siemian will now be vying with Taysom Hill for the starter's jersey, with Payton saying Monday he did not expect to add to the quarterback roster.

"We are satisfied with our quarterback room," Payton Monday when asked if he was looking to hire.

Payton meanwhile said he had not decided who would start the Saints' next outing, a home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

"This is going to be the six-million-dollar question and honestly, we're going to look closely at what the best thing is for our team this week (v Atlanta)," he said.

"As the week progresses, we'll see how we want to play it out and we'll be ready to play on Sunday."

