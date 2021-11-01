Sinner enters ATP top 10 for first time

Italy's Jannik Sinner makes his first appearance in the ATP top 10 rising two places to ninth after reaching the Vienna semi-finals last week

Italy's Jannik Sinner moved into the ATP top 10 rankings for the first time in his career on Monday rising two places to ninth.

The 20-year-old will hope to boost his chances of playing in the end of season Masters with a good run at this week's Paris Masters.

He is one of two Italians in the top 10 -- Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini the other at seven -- having backed up his win in Antwerp by reaching the semi-finals in Vienna last week.

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev remains fourth despite claiming his fifth title of the year on Sunday in Vienna.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev still entertains hopes of finishing the year as world number one and has closed the gap on top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Both are competing in Paris with Medvedev the defending champion whilst Djokovic is returning to the circuit for the first time since the Russian dashed his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep in the US Open final in September.

Rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10340 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9540

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7840

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7180

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5635

6. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5150

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4768

8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3670

9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3395 (+2)

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3366

11. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3263 (+1)

12. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3225 (-3)

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2900 (+1)

14. Roger Federer (SUI) 2785 (+1)

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2760 (+1)

16. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2392 (+3)

17. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2365 (+1)

18. Christian Garin (CHI) 2353 (-1)

19. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2348 (-6)

20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2260

© 2021 AFP