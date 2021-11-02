Butker kicks winning field goal as Chiefs edge Giants

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, right, reacts with Tommy Townsend after kicking the game-winning field goal during the second half against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium

Harrison Butker kicked a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to lift the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants on Monday.

Butker booted the eventual winning 34-yard field goal with 67 seconds left in the fourth as the Chiefs improved to 4-4 on the season despite taking 12 penalties against the Giants at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

"Our guys did a heck of a job," said quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "The offence did a good job of getting lot of yards and doing lot of different things. We got to keep executing."

Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and receiver Tyreek Hill led the Chiefs with 12 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown as the Kansas City rebounded from a 27-3 loss to Tennessee the week before.

Mohomes was pleased with his play after a disappointing performance against the Titans.

"The guys battled. They protected me in the pocket. I did a better job than I did last week," he said.

Mecole Hardman had five catches for 63 yards, including a 24-yard catch-and-run on the final 55-yard march that set the stage for Butker's fourth quarter heroics.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had 222 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Giants. Jones was sacked three times.

The Chiefs, who are favourites to win the AFC championship, committed two turnovers to raise their league-leading total to 19.

The Giants entered Monday's game off a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers in week seven.

