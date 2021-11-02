Marc Marquez to miss Algarve MotoGP with concussion

Marc Marquez on his way to victory in the Emilia-Romagna Grad Prix

Marc Marquez will miss the Algarve MotoGP in Portugal after suffering a "slight concussion" in a training crash, Honda announced on Tuesday.

"This past Saturday Marc Marquez, while preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road training sessions, suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion," said his team's statement.

"After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, today Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status. As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix."

The six-time MotoGP world champion missed the entire 2020 season as well as the start of this season after smashing his right arm in a race crash.

But despite continuing problems with right-handed corners, he had rediscovered his form in recent weeks, winning the last two races in Austin and Emilia Romagna.

