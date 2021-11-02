Springboks make back-line changes against Wales

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to his starting back division for Saturday's match against Wales in Cardiff from the side that edged out New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

Advertising Read more

Damian Willemse is at full-back instead of Willie le Roux in what the Springboks said was a "rotational switch", with Herschel Jantjies making his third Test start in place of injured scrum-half Faf de Klerk.

Jesse Kriel starts on the right wing where he replaces Sbu Nkosi, who is yet to travel to the UK as he awaits the necessary paperwork, in the final change to the side that beat the All Blacks 31-29 earlier this month.

Jantjies' promotion to the starting line-up sees Cobus Reinach drafted onto the bench in the only change among the replacements.

"We selected this squad with an eye on maintaining consistency in selection from the Rugby Championship, but at the same time giving players who have been knocking on the door for a while now an opportunity to play," said Nienaber in a SA Rugby statement after announcing his side.

"Damian and Herschel have featured off the bench a fair bit and this is a fantastic opportunity to give them a chance to start as we look to build our squad depth with an eye on the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"Jesse has also been training hard; he is very experienced and he brings the physicality that will be necessary against Wales," added Nienaber.

Six Nations champions Wales, thrashed 54-16 by New Zealand in Cardiff last weekend, are due to announce their team on Thursday.

South Africa team to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 1730 GMT):

South Africa (15-1)

Damian Willemse; Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Herschel Jantjies; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn

Coach: Jacques Nienaber (RSA)

© 2021 AFP