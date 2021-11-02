Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Tottenham on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs moved quickly to hire the Italian, who has signed an initial 18-month contract, after firing Nuno on Monday after just four months in charge.

Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2016/17, had been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season, having just won the Serie A title.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016."

Conte had been in advanced talks with Spurs in June about becoming Jose Mourinho's successor but they broke down after the two parties were at odds over key issues.

However, director of football Fabio Paratici is now in position at Tottenham and has a strong relationship with the 52-year-old, having worked with him at Juventus.

"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," said Conte.

"Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

"I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach."

Conte said "last summer our union did not happen" because he felt it was not the right time to return to coaching following his exit from Inter.

But he added: "The contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction."

Paratici said Conte's record "speaks for himself", referring to his vast experience and trophy-winning pedigree.

"I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players," he said.

Tottenham, who have not won silverware since 2008, reached the Champions League final as recently as 2019 under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

But the club, who regularly finished in the top four under Pochettino, have lost their way since then and have missed out on the Champions League for two consecutive seasons.

Tottenham topped the Premier League table after three 1-0 wins at the start of the season, including a victory over defending champions Manchester City.

However, results rapidly deteriorated and Saturday's limp 3-0 home defeat against Manchester United sealed Nuno's fate.

They are currently ninth in the table after losing five of their past seven league matches.

© 2021 AFP