Mohamed Mbougar Sarr wins Goncourt Prize, France’s most prestigious literary award

In this file photo taken on September 17, 2021, the Senegalese writer Mohamed Mbougar Sarr poses during a photo shoot in Paris.
In this file photo taken on September 17, 2021, the Senegalese writer Mohamed Mbougar Sarr poses during a photo shoot in Paris. © Joël Saget, AFP
Senegalese author Mohamed Mbougar Sarr has been named the winner of the Goncourt Prize, France's most prestigious literary award, for his novel 'The Most Secret Memory of Men' ('La plus secrète mémoire des hommes').

FRANCE 24 spoke to Alice McCrum, the programs manager at the American Library in Paris, about Mbougar Sarr, his "intellectually knotty" novel, and the scandal at the heart of this year's Goncourt selection. Click on the player above to watch the interview.

