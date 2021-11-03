Mohamed Mbougar Sarr wins Goncourt Prize, France’s most prestigious literary award

In this file photo taken on September 17, 2021, the Senegalese writer Mohamed Mbougar Sarr poses during a photo shoot in Paris. © Joël Saget, AFP

Senegalese author Mohamed Mbougar Sarr has been named the winner of the Goncourt Prize, France's most prestigious literary award, for his novel 'The Most Secret Memory of Men' ('La plus secrète mémoire des hommes').