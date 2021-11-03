Provence Rugby sack Radosavljevic over racist comments

Ludovic Radosavljevic has been sacked by French second tier club Provence Rugby for racially abusing an opponent in a match earlier this season for which he had already received a 26 week ban

Disgraced French rugby union player Ludovic Radosavljevic has been sacked by his second-tier ProD2 club Provence Rugby for racially abusing Cameroonian player Christian Ambadiang.

The 32-year-old scrum-half is already serving a 26 week ban for the verbal abuse of Nevers' winger Ambadiang during their match on September 3.

Provence Rugby had said prior to the decision they were going "to meet with the player and punish him in a manner befitting of the seriousness of the facts of the case."

Ambadiang said he had been called a "banana eater" without specifying who had been responsible.

Radosavljevic came clean three days later admitting it was him deploring his "unacceptable" behaviour.

"They are not part of my values nor of those I share with my children, I am human and make errors and I will learn from this," he posted on his Instagram account.

His contrition earned the former Clermont and Castres player some clemency from the body that runs professional rugby union in France, the LNR in banning him on September 16 for 26 weeks instead of the heaviest possible punishment of 52.

He will not be able to play rugby again before April, 25, 2022.

Ambadiang, 22, who is in his second season in ProD2, France's tier below the Top 14, after joining from Western Province's academy in South Africa, received support from across the rugby world.

