Rodgers has Covid-19, will miss NFL showdown: reports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's NFL showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

NFL Network and ESPN reported that Rodgers will be sidelined for what would have been his first NFL matchup against Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the weekend's feature contest at Kansas City.

Rodgers, last year's NFL Most Valuable Player, said in August he had been "immunized" but both NFL Network and ESPN reported the 37-year-old signal caller has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to NFL Covid-19 protocol Rodgers must spend at least 10 days away from the team, thus missing the Chiefs game and cannot rejoin the Packers until November 13, the eve of Green Bay's game against Seattle.

He would be out longer if he does not remain aysmptomatic.

Rodgers reportedly has been following NFL protocol rules for unvaccinated players all season, including masking while in close contact with players and coaches inside the Packers team facilities.

Jordan Love, selected by the Packers in the first round of last year's NFL Draft, is set to make his first league start against the Chiefs in place of Rodgers.

The Packers, on a six-game win streak, share the NFL's best record at 7-1 with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Also missing for Green Bay against the Chiefs will be practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert, who also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

The Packers were without receiver Davante Adams last week for a victory over Arizona after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Also missing was receiver Allen Lazard, who had been in close contact with Adams.

