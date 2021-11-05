Dust-busting Bottas edges Hamilton in Mexico Grand Prix practice

Faster: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas pulls out of the garage during the first practice session

Mexico City (AFP) – Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas edged out teammate and world champion Lewis Hamilton in Friday's first practice session at a dusty Mexico Grand Prix.

Advertising Read more

Bottas clocked a best time of 1min 18.341sec to be 0.76sec faster than Hamilton.

The Red Bulls of world championship leader Max Verstappen, a two-time winner at the circuit, and home hope Sergio Perez were third and fourth respectively at 0.123sec and 0.269sec.

Verstappen has a 12-point lead over Hamilton in the standings with five races left this season.

On a dusty track Friday, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and then Perez spun off and finished in the safety barriers at turn 12.

Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen in an Alfa Romeo, meanwhile, are under investigation for not having followed the instructions of the race director to rejoin the track after coming off at the first turn.

Lance Stroll of Aston Martin and Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri will start from the back of the grid in Sunday's race for taking too many engine parts after both also changed engines.

First session times:

Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:18.341 (28 laps), Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:18.417 (24), Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:18.464 (28), Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull-Honda) 1:18.610 (20), Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:18.985 (23), Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:19.463 (26), Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) 1:19.656 (26), Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:19.667 (20), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:19.759 (20), Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:19.858 (27), Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:20.011 (30), Kimi Räikkönen (FIN/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:20.026 (26), Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:20.030 (27), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:20.273 (25), Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:20.301 (26), Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:20.344 (27), George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 1:20.517 (23), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:21.580 (23), Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 1:22.144 (27), Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas-Ferrari) 1:22.819 (24)

© 2021 AFP