England captain Farrell tests positive for Covid-19

London (AFP) – England captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this weekend's match against Tonga at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union said Friday.

A statement from the English game's governing body said Farrell would miss Friday's training session and remain in isolation before undergoing further tests.

A spokeswoman for the RFU said it was too soon to say if Farrell had been ruled out of Saturday's match, although it would appear his place at fly-half against Tonga for England's opening match of their November campaign is in severe doubt.

All other England players and staff had a round of PCR testing on Thursday after a member of head coach Eddie Jones' backroom team returned a positive result, with Farrell the only other confirmed case.

