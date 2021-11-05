Ice and the cake as Hendrickx celebrates birthday with Turin lead

Birthday girl: Loena Hendrickx of Belgium in action on Friday

Turin (Italy) (AFP) – Loena Hendrickx of Belgium celebrated her 22nd birthday in style by winning the short program at the Italian Grand Prix figure skating event in Turin on Friday.

Maiia Khromykh of Russia was second ahead of teammate Anna Shcherbakova, the reigning world champion.

Skating to "Caruso", Hendrickx set a new personal best score of 73.52 points.

"It felt strange, a bit more pressure than normally, I wanted to skate clean and enjoy my day. I am very surprised with the result," admitted the Belgian.

"I knew I was ready for the short program. I felt confident and I couldn't have made myself a better present for my birthday."

