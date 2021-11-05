Late run blitz takes New Zealand to 163-4 against Namibia

On the run: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (left) batting with Daryl Mitchell

Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) (AFP) – Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham plundered 67 runs off the last four overs as New Zealand made 163-4 against Namibia on Friday to boost their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes.

Advertising Read more

Phillips hit an undefeated 39 off 21 balls with one four and three sixes while Neesham made 35 from 23 deliveries with a boundary and two sixes.

The Black Caps, who can guarantee a spot in the semi-finals with wins over Namibia and Afghanistan, were struggling at 96-4 off 16 overs after being put into bat by the African side, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

But Namibia lost their discipline with 21 coming off the 18th over bowled by David Wiese and 18 runs taken from a wild 10-ball final over from JJ Smit.

Namibia had limited New Zealand to 62-2 at the halfway point after winning the toss and electing to field.

One of the early wickets to fall was opener Martin Guptill who had smashed 93 in the 16-run win over Scotland last time out.

New Zealand are battling with Afghanistan and India for a last-four place with Group 2 winners Pakistan already through to the knock-out round.

They are seeking a third win of the Super 12 stage which would put the pressure back on India who face Scotland later Friday.

© 2021 AFP