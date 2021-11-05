Springboks skipper Kolisi wary of 'never go away' Wales

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will be taking nothing for granted when the world champions face a Wales side that "never go away" in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Springboks have knocked Wales out of the past two editions of the World Cup, with a 19-16 last-four win in Japan two years ago the prelude to their 32-12 victory against England in the final.

But the South Africans' record in the Welsh capital is poor. They have lost four successive Tests in Cardiff since a 24-15 victory eight years ago.

Kolisi was on the bench for that 2013 encounter, with only two survivors from the starting side -- No. 8 Duane Vermeulen and lock Eben Etzebeth -- set to feature at the Principality Stadium this weekend.

The Springboks skipper said the squad had been reviewing their run of defeats in Cardiff and had come to a clear conclusion.

"There were a couple of things we spoke about and we do know what went wrong," the 30-year-old flanker said. "They (Wales) outsmarted us.

"We have really looked at our past games -- we think we have researched a whole lot more this week," Kolisi, a veteran of 60 Tests, added.

"We have looked at what went wrong and we've worked as hard as we can to give ourselves a fair chance on the weekend."

Kolisi said Wales were the trickiest of opponents.

"Some (teams) will match you physically, then go away, but Wales are hard for the full 80 minutes. You know you are going to be in it for the full 80 minutes.

"They always step up to the challenge -- you saw it in the (2019) World Cup semi-final -- and it's exactly the same thing when you play them here.

"They never go away and are very smart. They play a similar type of game to us, so it is all about who loses concentration or who takes the opportunity when it comes."

But South Africa's task this weekend should be slightly easier given Wales will be missing inspirational skipper Alun Wyn Jones, with the lock set for a shoulder operation and a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Kolisi and Jones were opposing captains when the Springboks secured a 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions earlier this.

"He is a very experienced guy who has achieved so many great things and is a great leader," Kolisi said of Jones. "But I do believe there will be others who will step up.

"Even though he's not there, I believe he will still be there, have a big impact and will talk to the guys.

"At this level, it is a big thing to lose a player like that, but it's always an opportunity for someone else to step up."

