World champion Quartararo dominates Algarve MotoGP practice

Portimao (Portugal) (AFP) – Newly-crowned MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo dominated practice for the Algarve Grand Prix on Friday with the French rider enjoying his new pressure-free status.

The 22-year-old, France's first world champion in the elite class, clocked a best time of 1min 39.390sec on his Yamaha to edge out Ducati rival Francesco Bagnaia by 0.132sec.

"For these last two races (with the season-ending Valencia GP next week) there won't be so much pressure," said Quartararo.

"But I will continue to give everything for the victory, for the podium."

Quartararo has already won at the Portimao circuit this season, taking victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix in April.

Missing from the race this weekend is Honda's six-time world champion Marc Marquez who suffered concussion following a training crash.

Practice times:

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:39.390, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) at 0.132, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.221, 4. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.290, 5. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 0.402, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.499, 7. Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda-LCR) 0.652, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.679, 9. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.732, 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.786

Selected: 21. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.784

