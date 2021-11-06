Marx try decisive as Springboks edge Wales

Long-awaited win: South Africa players celebrate a late penalty that sealed a 23-18 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Malcolm Marx scored the only try of the match as world champions South Africa ended an eight-year wait for a win over Wales in Cardiff with a 23-18 victory on Saturday.

Wales were 18-15 ahead when hooker Marx was driven over from a close-range line-out with seven minutes left at a rainswept Principality Stadium.

Replacement Elton Jantjies then rounded off South Africa's first victory in five Tests away to Wales with a last-minute penalty.

Wales were earlier denied a try in bizarre fashion when, with the scores level at 15-15, replacement back Liam Williams, looking to go in at the corner in the 65th minute, had his path blocked by a pitch invader.

All of Wales' points came via six Dan Biggar penalties.

Opposing fly-half Handre Pollard kicked four penalties, with replacement Frans Steyn also landing a long-range effort for the Springboks.

Wales made six changes to the side thrashed 54-16 by New Zealand in their end-of-year opener in Cardiff last weekend.

In the backs, wing Louis Rees-Zammit and fly-half Biggar returned after their England-based clubs refused to release them for an All Blacks match outside World Rugby's designated window.

Up front, flanker Ellis Jenkins, in for the sidelined Ross Moriarty, made his first Wales appearance in three years since suffering a serious knee injury during a 2018 win over the Springboks.

Meanwhile, Will Rowlands replaced Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones after the veteran lock suffered a shoulder injury against New Zealand that will require surgery.

Experienced centre Jonathan Davies led Wales in Jones' absence.

South Africa made three changes to their back-line from the side that beat New Zealand in the Rugby Championship last month, with Damian Willemse at full-back and Jesse Kriel on the right wing.

Herschel Jantjies starting at scrum-half in place of injured World Cup winner Faf de Klerk in the final change to the side that beat the All Blacks 31-29.

With the stadium's retractable roof left open to combat the spread of Covid-19 and the rain lashing down, it was no surprise that both sides deployed the high kick.

But Biggar's long pass almost sent in Rees-Zammit at the right corner only for South Africa captain Siya Kolisi to bundle the wing into touch with a superb try-saving tackle.

Biggar kicked Wales into the lead with a 10th-minute penalty only for Pollard to equalise soon afterwards.

Wales went 6-3 up through Biggar's boot before Willemse left the field for a head injury assessment, with Steyn coming on.

South Africa, starting to exert dominance at the scrum, levelled the match at 6-6 through Pollard's second penalty.

Biggar landed a third penalty and was on target again after South Africa were reduced to 14 men when prop Ox Nche was yellow-carded for obstruction on centre Nick Tompkins.

Wales too were a man down before the break, prop Rhys Carre penalised for entering the maul from the side, before Pollard's penalty on the stroke of the interval left the hosts 12-9 up.

Early in the second half, South Africa deployed their 'bomb squad', as the Springboks' replacement front-row are known, with Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch looking to give the visitors a fresh edge.

More Springbok indiscipline allowed Biggar to extend Wales' lead with a penalty from half-way only for the impressive Steyn to surpass that effort with a 54-metre goal.

South Africa's pack forced a scrum penalty and Pollard tied the scores at 15-15 heading into the last quarter.

But when it seemed Wales might score the game's first try, a pitch invader somehow got on the field to block Williams out on the left wing.

Biggar's sixth penalty nudged Wales 18-15 ahead.

The Springboks thought they had a try through wing Makazole Mapimpi but the score was disallowed for offside, not that it mattered in the end.

Wales are at home to Fiji next weekend, when South Africa face Scotland in Edinburgh.

