World champion Shcherbakova skates to victory in Turin

Turin (Italy) (AFP) – World champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia claimed victory in the Turin Grand Prix on Saturday with a new personal best in the free skate.

Compatriot Maiia Khromykh was second on her debut while overnight leader Loena Hendrickx earned bronze.

Hendrickx, who led the short program on Friday, becomes the first Belgian woman to claim a medal at a figure skating grand prix.

Shcherbakova set a personal best of 165.05 points in the free skate for a total of 236.78 points

"My main goal for this competition was to show that my quad is back and I reached that goal," the 17-year-old told isu.org.

"I made some mistakes in the short program and I will work on it. The short program has to be clean every time, but am happy and satisfied with my performance today."

In ice dance, France's four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron claimed gold.

World silver medallists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States were second ahead of Russia's Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.

Papadakis and Cizeron impressed the judges with their elegant performance to Faure's "Elegie".

© 2021 AFP