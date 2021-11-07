Babar, Malik half-centuries guide Pakistan to 189-4

Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) (AFP) – Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik struck brilliant half centuries to lead Pakistan to 189-4 against Scotland in their last Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 game in Sharjah on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Pakistan skipper Babar scored a 47-ball-66 for his 24th fifty in Twenty20 internationals, and his fourth in five matches, after deciding to bat on a flat Sharjah stadium pitch.

Malik then punished a hapless Scottish attack during his 18-ball 54 not out comprising of six hits over the fence and one boundary, taking 26 off Chris Greaves's last over.

If Pakistan win this match they will top Group 2 with ten points and face Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday.

England would face New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Babar smashed five boundaries and three sixes to become the tournament's highest run scorer, passing England's Jos Buttler's 240 in five matches with 264 in as many games.

He holed out to spinner Greaves in the 18th over as Pakistan lifted the scoring rate, adding 129 in the last ten overs and an incredibale 77 in the last five.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (15) had put on a slow 35 for the opening stand.

Rizwan, when on five, broke West Indian Chris Gayle's record for most runs in Twenty20 cricket in a calendar year. Rizwan now has 1,676 runs in 41 matches.

Captain fantastic: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam celebrates after scoring his half-century Aamir QURESHI AFP

Gayle had notched 1,665 in 36 matches in 2015.

Mohammad Hafeez scored a brisk 19-ball 31 with four boundaries and a six.

© 2021 AFP