Milan derby draw allows Napoli to keep top spot

Zlatan Ibrahimovic failed to hit the mark in AC Milan's derby draw with Inter Milan

Milan (AFP) – AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A on Sunday after a 1-1 derby draw with Inter Milan which allowed Napoli to stay at the summit.

Advertising Read more

Stefano Pioli's unbeaten side are level with Napoli on 32 points after a Stefan de Vrij own goal cancelled out Milan old boy Hakan Calhanoglu's 11th-minute penalty for Inter.

Milan will be ruing a missed opportunity to claim first place after Napoli could only manage a 1-1 home draw with Verona earlier in the day.

Neither side will be happy with the derby point as they both had opportunities to win the match in front of 57,000 fans at the San Siro, with Alexis Saelemaekers striking the post late for Milan.

Lautaro Martinez meanwhile missed Inter's second penalty of the night just before the half-hour mark and wasted other chances to snatch the winner for nominal away side Inter, who were looking for a win which would have boosted their title challenge.

As it is, Simone Inzaghi's team stay seven points behind the league's two front-runners in third place.

Napoli honour Maradona

Napoli wore a kit bearing the face of club legend Diego Maradona, who died nearly a year ago, but were not inspired to beat Verona.

Matteo Politano tries to force a winner for Napoli, who wore a special kit in honour of Diego Maradona Carlo Hermann AFP

Verona, who finished the match with nine men after two late red cards for Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinic, took a point thanks to Giovanni Simeone's close-range finish from Antonio Barak's low cross in the 13th minute.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo levelled for the hosts just five minutes later but they couldn't find a winner, with Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens striking the woodwork late in each half.

Napoli are wearing the Maradona kit for all of their games in November, with a trip to Inter Milan and a home clash with Lazio coming up in the league after the international break.

Maradona led Napoli to their only two Serie A titles and the 1989 UEFA Cup in seven successful and frequently controversial seasons in southern Italy between 1984 and 1991.

He remains an icon in Naples and his death last November was felt as keenly in the city as it was in his native Argentina.

Roma struggles continue

Roma's worrying crash in form continued with a fifth defeat for Jose Mourinho's team just 12 games into the season, 3-2 at promoted Venezia.

Jose Mourinho has presided over a slump in form at Roma Filippo MONTEFORTE AFP/File

Deservedly a goal ahead at half-time after Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham had scored following Mattia Caldara's opener for Venezia, Roma collapsed after a harsh penalty decision allowed Mattia Aramu to level with a 65th-minute spot-kick.

David Okereke's neat finish with 16 minutes remaining on the banks of the Venetian Lagoon sank the club from the capital, who are now sixth and three points outside the Champions League places.

Roma's fourth defeat in seven games in all competitions, a run which includes a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt, allowed local rivals Lazio to leapfrog into fifth with a 3-0 win over Salernitana.

© 2021 AFP