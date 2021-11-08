England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – England batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday.

Roy, 31, suffered a calf injury and collapsed to the ground while chasing a quick run in Saturday's 10-run group-stage loss to South Africa.

Despite their first defeat of the tournament, Eoin Morgan's side advanced to the semi-finals and Roy will now be replaced in the squad by James Vince ahead of England's last-four match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Roy has joined left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills on the injured list in another blow to England, who lost in the final of the 2016 tournament.

"I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup," said Roy in an England statement. "It is a bitter pill to swallow.

"I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy," added the Surrey star, a key member of the England side that won the 2019 50-over World Cup.

