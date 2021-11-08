France’s Pesquet among four astronauts bound for Earth after leaving ISS

In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule prepare for undocking from the International Space Station on November 8, 2021.

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts left the International Space Station bound for Earth on Monday after spending six busy months aboard the orbital outpost.

Advertising Read more

Since arriving on April 24, the crew of two Americans, a Frenchman and one Japanese astronaut conducted hundreds of experiments and helped upgrade the station's solar panels.

They boarded their SpaceX Dragon dubbed "Endeavour" and undocked from the ISS at 2:05 pm US Eastern Time (1905 GMT), NASA announced.

Endeavour will now loop around the ISS for around an hour-and-a-half to take photographs, the first such mission since a Russian Soyuz spaceship performed a similar maneuver in 2018.

Undocking confirmed! @SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour is backing away from the @Space_Station and preparing for its first-ever 360° flight around the Station. pic.twitter.com/wACI3C5dke — NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2021

The Dragon, which is flying mostly autonomously, has a small circular window at the top of its forward hatch through which the astronauts can point their cameras.

Splashdown is scheduled for 10:33 pm (0333 GMT Tuesday) off the coast of Florida, marking the end of the "Crew-2" mission. NASA is running a livestream.

"Proud to have represented France once again in space! Next stop, the Moon?" tweeted Thomas Pesquet, representing the European Space Agency (ESA).

#Crew2 return: the two mission specialists @Thom_astro and @Aki_Hoshide have removed their spacesuits and Thomas is seen here taking photos of the @Space_Station through the #CrewDragon window during a fly-around manoeuvre. Watch 👉https://t.co/hR3Ywt2R45 pic.twitter.com/7B45maUZeh — ESA (@esa) November 8, 2021

Their activities have included documenting the planet's surface to record human-caused changes and natural events, growing Hatch chile peppers and studying worms to better understand human health changes in space.

Crew-2's departure was delayed a day by high winds.

Bad weather and what NASA called a "minor medical issue" have also pushed back the launch of the next set of astronauts, on the Crew-3 mission, which is now set to launch Wednesday.

Until then, the ISS will be inhabited by only three astronauts -- two Russians and one American.

SpaceX began providing astronauts a taxi service to the ISS in 2020, ending nine years of US reliance on Russian rockets for the journey following the end of the Space Shuttle program.

Broken toilet

The crew will face a final challenge on their journey home -- they will have to wear diapers after a problem was detected with the capsule's waste management system, forcing it to remain offline.

They will have no access to a toilet from the time the hatch closes at 12:40 pm (1740 GMT) until after splashdown -- around 10 hours.

"Of course that's sub-optimal, but we're prepared to manage," NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said at a press conference.

"Space flight is full of lots of little challenges, this is just one more that we'll encounter and take care of in our mission."

The @Space #CrewDragon is flying under the station as @Thom_Astro takes photos of the orbiting lab before the Crew-2 foursome returns to Earth and splashes down tonight at 10:33pm. #AskNASA | https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/hQLA34srBx — International Space Station (@Space_Station) November 8, 2021

A SpaceX all-tourist crew encountered a similar waste-related problem during a September flight, which triggered an alarm system.

NASA later said a tube had come unglued, sending urine to the capsule's fan system instead of a storage tank.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe