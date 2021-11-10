Morgan 'hopes toss won't decide' semi-final as New Zealand opt to bowl

Ready for action: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at the warm up session before the semi-final against England in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

England have Sam Billings in their team in place of the injured Jason Roy with Jonny Bairstow to open the innings alongside Jos Buttler in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand remain unchanged.

Williamson praised his team's bowling attack led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee, but also acknowledged England's depth despite losing Tymal Mills and Roy during the Super 12 stage.

"The two most experienced bowlers have bowled beautifully throughout the tournament," said Williamson.

"England has a lot of depth, that's their strength, and we have the opportunity to play our own brand of cricket to make it to the final."

England captain Eoin Morgan admitted he would have bowled first as well had he won the toss as the pitches in the United Arab Emirates have favoured the team chasing.

"We would have looked to bowl first too, but hopefully the toss doesn't decide the result of the game," said Morgan.

"Roy misses out today. Obviously he's disappointed because he's played a big role for us in this tournament, and to miss out on a semi-final is devastating.

"However, Billings gets another chance. He's been doing the hard work and carrying the drinks for us, and it's a big opportunity for him. Bairstow will open today, instead of Roy, since he's done it really well in the past."

A meeting between the two sides brings back memories of the 2019 50-over Word Cup final at Lord's won by England in a dramatic manner after a super over.

"We can't take New Zealand lightly at all, they've been playing semi-finals and finals for a lot longer than we have," said Morgan. "So we'll have to play out of our skins to beat them."

Both the teams made the semi-finals after four wins out of five Super 12 matches.

The winners will face either Australia or Pakistan in Sunday's final.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

