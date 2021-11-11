England captain Joe Root demands change after cricket race row

London (AFP) – England captain Joe Root demanded change on Thursday after a racism row engulfed Yorkshire County Cricket Club, saying the events had "fractured our game and torn lives apart".

"I want to see change and actions that will see YCCC rise from this with a culture that harnesses a diverse environment with trust across all communities that support cricket in the county," he said in a statement.

"We need to educate, unify and reset."

Root, who is currently in Australia leading the Test side's Ashes preparations, issued his statement following weeks of escalating pressure at the club he has represented since childhood.

A former team-mate, Azeem Rafiq, was found by an independent report to have been subject to racial harassment and bullying and subsequent allegations have emerged from others, setting in motion additional investigations.

