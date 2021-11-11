Star receiver Beckham agrees to deal with NFL Rams

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams after being released last week by the Cleveland Browns, the Rans announced Thursday

Los Angeles (AFP) – NFL star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to terms Friday with the Los Angeles Rams, the second Pro Bowl player in as many weeks to join the squad.

Six days after being dropped by the Cleveland Browns, Beckham joined a Rams team with a 7-2 record entering Sunday's game at San Francisco (3-5).

The Rams, who obtained star outside linebacker Von Miller last week in a trade with Denver, boosted their offensive side by adding a 29-year-old talent who has compiled 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in 88 games over eight NFL seasons.

The Browns tried and failed to swing a deal for Beckham before the NFL trade deadline, then released him to sign a new deal.

Beckham spent five seasons with the New York Giants before joining Cleveland, where he played 29 games and made 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay added another major weapon to an offensive system that already features 1,000-yard receiver Cooper Kupp, veteran Robert Woods and second-year standout Van Jefferson.

Woods has 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns while Jefferson has 27 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams are only one game behind Arizona (8-1) for the best record in the NFL and the NFC West division.

They face key upcoming showdowns at Green Bay (7-2) on November 28 at Arizona on December 13.

