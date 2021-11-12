Alcaraz, Korda into NextGen final clash

See you Saturday: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz waves as he leaves the court after defeating Argentina's Sebastian Baez

Milan (AFP) – Top seed Carlos Alcaraz made it four wins in four at the NextGen Finals with victory over Sebastian Baez on Friday to set up a title clash against Sebastian Korda.

Top seed Alcaraz, 18, swept to a 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 win against the Argentine, ranked a lowly 111 in the world.

The world number 32 from Spain has dropped just one set en route to Saturday's championship match where he will face second seed Korda.

The American made the final by seeing off compatriot Brandon Nakashima 4-3, 2-4, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2.

